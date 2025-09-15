It's Wentz Versus Browning As Vikings And Bengals Without Starters J.J. McCarthy And Joe Burrow

Coach Kevin O'Connell says J.J. McCarthy came in 'very, very sore' and won't likely play Sunday

The world is going to see the much-anticipated Carson Wentz versus Jake Browning quarterback duel on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Minnesota Vikings.

But, of course, there is the rough news that is leading us to the epic battle of backups and that is Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy isn't playing because of a sprained ankle he suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kevin O'Connell: McCarthy Not Likely

That's what will thrust Wentz into the starting lineup for the Vikings.

"J.J. McCarthy did come in very, very sore today with the ankle sprained," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday afternoon. "I would anticipate we're not planning on having him for Sunday.

"And don't likely see being any short-term IR thing, but I do want to see, and [vice president of player health and performance] Tyler [Williams] and the group want to see how he responds, you know, to treatment this week."

Burrow Out, Browning In For Cincy

This news comes on the heels (pardon the pun) of the news Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs surgery to correct a Grade 3 turf toe injury and will be out at least three months but more likely the remainder of the season, per OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao.

So it's Browning for the Bengals, this week, despite the fact they're searching for more quarterback help. And Wentz for the Vikings.

Wentz, a one-time MVP candidate in his second NFL season of 2017, has become a journeyman in recent years. The Vikings are his sixth NFL team in six seasons and he hasn't been a starter since 2022 when he won and then lost the job as the Commanders were 2-5 in his seven starts.

Wentz did start games for the Rams and Chiefs the past two years when starters were out or being rested, but obviously, this start comes much earlier in the season with more at stake.

McCarthy Struggled Before His Injury

McCarthy, by the way, has been inconsistent in his first two NFL starts. He had a rollercoaster ride of a debut and then mostly struggled on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards with 2 interceptions in the losing effort. And, yes, the Vikings expected McCarthy's first year as their starter would include some rough patches.

"But give him a ton of credit, just the toughness to get that thing taped up and keep playing," O'Connell said. "But, yeah, that is something that we were able to determine today. Obviously tough news there."