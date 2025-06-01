Islamic UFC Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Refuses To Shake Hand Of Female CBS Show Host

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov was on hand for the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday between PSG and Inter Milan, which was won in a 5-0 route by PSG. Nurmagomedov is a supporter of PSG and took part in the victory celebration.

Afterward, members of the CBS post-game show, UCL Today, saw Nurmagomedov and invited him to join them on-air. All the men on set embraced Nurmagomedov in various handshakes and bro hugs, but the MMA fighter never held out his hand when female host Kate Scott attempted to shake it.

"Nice to meet you," Scott said, hand extended.

"Nice to meet you," Nurmagomedov responded, keeping his hand close to his body.

"Apologize," she said after quickly pulling back her hand and adding, "Thank you so much."

She then asked him a question, which he answered respectfully.

It was certainly an awkward moment, especially on live TV, but overall handled well by everyone involved. Some on social media wondered why Nurmagomedov wouldn't shake the hand of Scott, but it's likely because he is a devout Muslim.

According to the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America, "There is a hadeeth from Ma'qil ibn Yassar, saying: The prophet, peace be upon him, said, ‘It is better for you to be stabbed in the head with an iron needle than to touch the hand of a woman who is permissible to you.’"

In other words, Muslim men are prohibited from touching the hand of a woman to whom they are not related (such as a wife, mother or child). Nurmagomedov observed this rule and Scott respectfully pulled her hand away and then moved on with the interview.

An unusual moment, especially for American audiences, but ultimately not much more than that.