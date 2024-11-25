Iron Bowl Hate: Auburn Linebacker DeMarcus Riddick Wasted No Time In Trashing Alabama And WR Ryan Williams

Well, it's rivalry week in college football, and one of the most intense games in the country will take place on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, when Auburn plays Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Let's be honest, when it comes to these two teams facing off every year, there is enough trash talking to fill the entire season, and we usually get it in one week. To understand the Iron Bowl, you really need to live in the State of Alabama to truly appreciate the hatred between these two groups of fans, and players.

A good chunk of these guys on both squads have already played each other at the high school level, or have heard enough about their opponent that they're just ready to play football.

But, this also leads to some pretty fierce trash talk between both squads, which was the case on Monday, as Auburn players met with the media to preview the upcoming game.

For Auburn linebacker DeMarcus Riddick, he had nothing but kind words to say about Alabama, Jalen Milroe and wide receiver Ryan Williams. Ok, I'm kidding. Riddick decided to go scorched-earth on the star receiver, while also letting it be known that QB Jalen Milroe will have the same type of problems that occurred against Oklahoma last weekend.

"Ryan Williams is Ryan Williams. Yea, he's electric, all this and that, but in my eyes, he ain't really nobody to me," Riddick said Monday. "Ryan Williams is himself, he ain't no big-time player to me."

As for playing Alabama, a big time rival for the Auburn Tigers, DeMarcus Riddick once again made a grand statement as to what would happen on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

"Like I said, Bama is a big rival team. Every rival team I played I've never lost too. And I will never, I will not lose to Bama while I'm here."

Ok, now we're getting into the deep parts of promises and potential overselling. He probably could've just left it at trashing Alabama star receiver Ryan Williams, but Riddick decided to just let it fly when speaking with the media.

Hey, I told you that this game was heated. But, DeMarcus Riddick decided to give one last piece of bulletin board material to Alabama during his media session, this time taking aim at QB Jalen Milroe.

"I mean, he is a good quarterback," Riddick started. "He's fast, but he's not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week."

Alright then, we are a full-go for trash talk this week, five days before Alabama and Auburn will face-off in the hate-filled Iron Bowl. I'd imagine Auburn players are feeling extra spicy this week after their win over Texas A&M, while Alabama is coming off a beatdown at the hands of Oklahoma.

The best thing about this rivalry is that you really don't need the players to do the trash-talking, as both fanbases are already not on speaking terms. Sure, things will go back to normal on Sunday, as they sit together in Church, or the local diner. But for the next few days, it's a state divided.

Just please leave the trees alone. Thank you.