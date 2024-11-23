Oklahoma Derails Alabama's College Football Playoff Run, Igniting Further Chaos In The SEC After Wild Day

I would imagine folks inside the SEC office in Birmingham didn’t think Saturday would bring total chaos for their top teams in the college football playoff rankings, but thanks to Oklahoma and Florida, that was certainly the case. For Ole Miss and Alabama, hopes of making the postseason took a massive hit in the most unexpected venues this weekend.

There were thoughts that Alabama fans would overtake Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, with the Sooners barely hanging on and the 2024 season being a letdown that many did not expect. Entering the final home game of the season, needing one more win to clinch a bowl game, I would imagine the overall sentiment from Oklahoma fans was a hope to not get embarrassed by Alabama.

Turns out, it was the Sooners who did the embarrassing on Saturday night. In what could only be described as a demoralizing loss, the Oklahoma defense turned up for the home crowd and shook Jalen Milroe to his core for the entire night. This wasn't just any win, it was a humbling performance by an Oklahoma team that hasn't given its fans much to cheer about this season.

Oklahoma Destroyed Alabama On Both Sides Of The Ball

Rushing for over 200 yards in the first half alone, the Sooners took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, giving fans a glimpse of hope that maybe there was a chance this Brent Venables-led team could keep pace for at least four quarters.

But it was the first few minutes of the second half that sent Alabama into a full-blown panic, as Jalen Milroe continued to make mistakes that have only been seen a handful of times this season. On the third play of the second half, Milroe threw an interception to Oklahoma's Eli Bowen, which led to the Sooners punching it in just four plays later to take a 17-3 lead.

Just as we thought Alabama would somehow find a way to shake the cobwebs off the dreadful offensive performance up to that point, it all came crashing down just seven plays later. As Jalen Milroe dropped back to pass on 2nd and 11, Sooners DB Kip Lewis intercepted the pass and returned it 49 yards for the touchdown.

At that moment, it was over. Alabama's chances of making the college football playoff came to a crashing end. On one side, Jalen Milroe was having a terrible night, while on the other side, Jackson Arnold was rushing the football down Alabama's throat to the tune of over 130 yards, while only needing to pass it just eleven times.

As Jalen Milroe threw his final interception of the night, the Oklahoma faithful were sent into pure euphoria, watching the Sooners celebrate on the field with a 24-3 lead, crushing the hopes of Alabama in their first year as members of the SEC.

Chaos Unfolds For Alabama, As College Football Playoff Hopes Derailed

There was nothing about tonight's performance that will sit well with Alabama fans, who were most likely blowing up the message boards by the time Jalen Milroe could throw his second interception of the night.

It was the ending that Alabama faithful that made the trip to Norman were certainly not expecting, along with a team that had just curb-stomped LSU in Baton Rouge just two weeks ago. As we've come to learn, beating LSU is nothing to write home about any longer.

As Oklahoma fans stormed the field with 28 seconds still on the clock, causing a delay in the game, that was the moment that Alabama's postseason hopes were derailed. There's nothing left for them to do, besides play Auburn next week in the ‘Iron Bowl’.

If you're trying to argue that further chaos could happen that could allow Alabama to make the college football playoff, just stop. On a night where Jalen Milroe was held to just 7 yards rushing and 3 interceptions, the story will be how Alabama failed when it meant the most.

Turns out it was Vanderbilt earlier in the season that made us first question the Crimson Tide', and it was Oklahoma that ended Alabama's hopes of a national championship.

Just another weekend of college football, and I have no idea what the playoff committee is going to do on Tuesday night.

For Alabama, there's no need to tune in, as Oklahoma turned out the lights Saturday night.