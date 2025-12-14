The Internet Height Shamed Diego Pavia Into Oblivion Last Night

The Heisman Trophy was awarded last night, and although Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia didn't leave New York City with a bronze statue, the fact that he was even considered a finalist is awesome considering where he came from.

And while we can all objectively agree that a two-star recruit from New Mexico who started out at New Mexico Military Institute being a Heisman contender is awesome, the internet was less understanding.

I mean, seriously, how cool is it that an under-recruited and undersized quarterback was that close to winning a freaking Heisman!?

I want to emphasize that "undersized" comment, because the internet sure latched onto it last night.

Yikes! We have a classic case of "height shaming" happening here, folks.

Listen, I'm 5'10", so I'm not exactly a giant myself, and while I haven't been on dating apps in a while, my listed height was always 5'10".

Diego Pavia definitely lists his height as 6'0" on dating apps as well, but he might have to retool that after being exposed as a vertically challenged individual on national television last night.

To be fair to Pavia, his most recent listed height, according to draft insiders, is 5'9 and ¾ inches, so it looks like someone is lying on behalf of the diminutive signal caller.

Regardless of who gave Pavia those extra three inches, it's unfortunate to see him get exposed like that.

However, Pavia's recent cocky behavior makes it hard to feel too bad for the guy.

Tough scene, man. He's like Johnny Football on steroids!

In all seriousness though, as a fellow member of the sub-six-foot club, I feel for Pavia.

You can be a Heisman finalist, one of the most successful QBs in the history of Vandy football, and yet you'll still always be 5'9".

There isn't a whole lot a guy can do to change that, either, unless he wants to go through some painful and dangerous surgery.

Hang in there, short king. You're an inspiration to us all.