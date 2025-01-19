Internet Freaks Out After A.J. Brown Pulls Up To Playoff Game In A Honda Accord

Stadium arrivals often provide content gold for NFL social media managers. Each week, the team posts photos and videos of athletes rolling up in their $200,000 luxury cars, designer clothing and custom Louis Vuitton bags. But A.J. Brown went viral on Sunday for the opposite reason.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver pulled up to Lincoln Financial Field for a Divisional Round match-up against the Los Angeles Rams …in a humble Honda Accord.

Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with driving a Honda Accord. They're economical, reliable and get good gas mileage. But a roughly $30,000 whip is not exactly what fans expected for a guy who signed a three-year, $96-million contract extension this past offseason.

The Internet, of course, chimed in.

Let's be real, everyone. There's not a chance this Honda is the only car the superstar wide receiver owns. Heck, this might even be a rental. Because who wants to drive their Maybach through the salty streets of Philadelphia when it's spitting snow and sleet?

This is the second week in a row that A.J. Brown has gone viral, though, for something completely unrelated to football.

During the Eagles' Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, cameras caught Brown casually reading a book on the sideline. We later found out the 27-year-old was reading a self-help book titled Inner Excellence. According to Brown, he brings the book to every game and reads certain passages between each drive.

"[Reading] gives me a sense of peace. That’s a book that I bring every single game," Brown told reporters. "My teammates call it the recipe. That’s the first time that y’all got me on camera. It’s not the first game… It’s got a lot of points in there, a lot of mental parts about it. For me, this game is mental."

Following Brown's mega viral moment, Inner Excellence became the No. 1 bestselling book on Amazon overnight.

Honda must be salivating right now.