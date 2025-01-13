Eagles Fans Flood Amazon With Hilarious Reviews On Book AJ Brown Was Reading On Sideline

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown broke the internet on Sunday night. No, he didn't haul in some spectacular catch - he actually only caught one ball during the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers - but he did catch up on some light reading during the fourth quarter of the game.

And by ‘during the fourth quarter,’ we mean during the fourth quarter, as in on the bench in what was a one-score game at the time.

It turns out that Brown was reading a self-help book titled Inner Excellence. According to the man himself, he brings it to every game and reads certain passages from it between each drive.

After the game and being asked plenty of questions about reading a book on the sideline, Brown shared a photo of his copy on social media. The book was plenty worn out, and he posted a photo of some sections he's highlighted that he turns back to during games.

Given the fact that Brown went mega-viral on Sunday, it should come as no surprise that Inner Excellence became the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon overnight. The book isn't just the bestseller in the self-help category either, but the bestseller in books, as in all of them. It's safe to assume that there will be a lot of copies being shipped to the Philadelphia area over the coming days.

Eagles Fans Leave Hundreds Of Reviews On Book AJ Brown Was Reading During Playoff Game

Not only did Philly fans buy their fair share of copies on Sunday night, but they also flooded the review section on Amazon with some classic comments.

"I read this book from time to time on the sideline when our lights out defense is crushing it. When I feel I need a lil pep in my step this book helps me get there. I feel it’s written for iggles like me and can’t wait to sore to greater heights. Do yourself a solid and grab this jaw," a user named T-bone steak wrote.

"A great read if you’re 1/3 with 10 yards in the middle of an NFL playoff game, this is the book for you," another reviewer wrote.

"I was on cloud 9. Just secured a classic Italian hoagie with sweet peppers and was walking out with my wawa order. Held the door for an incoming customer and wasn’t given a "go birds" nor a "thank you." Normally something like this would have bothered me but not anymore. What really matters in life was explained in this book. Solid read thanks to a pro bowl Wide receiver. Fly eagles fly, always," another Eagles fan wrote.

"AJ Brown is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Like Goku in the hyperbolic time chamber, my WR1 is slowly reaching limits beyond human comprehension. AJ is locked in on becoming the NFL's first WR0, with this book combined with the intense training at the Eagle's training facility, Brown will reach a level in which 50/50 balls become 100/0, his separation will become unmatched, his vertical has more than tripled, he can now see throws happening in the future. With this book he has basically turned into the next Avenger - slowly biding time for the real game," another wrote.

Whether or not your life motto is ‘Fly Eagles Fly,' you have to respect the hell out of the fanbase for absolutely never disappointing in the content department.