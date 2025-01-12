Internet Loses It Over A.J. Brown Reading Book On Sideline During Eagles-Packers

Just when you think you've seen it all in the NFL, something happens that makes you think: "What the hell was that?"

Usually, it's a play on the field. In this case, it was something that happened on the Philadelphia Eagles' sideline during the team's Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

FOX cameras cut to A.J. Brown, the Eagles star wide receiver, sitting on the bench. Was he looking at the tablet, breaking down the Packers' defensive scheme? No, Brown was reading a book.

Yes, you read that correctly. A.J. Brown pulled out a book – like an actual book – and started reading.

As expected, social media erupted after seeing the controversial wide receiver taking in a few passages during the fourth quarter of an NFL playoff game.

Some people pointed out that A.J. Brown, who has had sideline outbursts in his career, might have picked the best option available to him.

This moment came just after Jalen Hurts missed Brown on a potential touchdown with an overthrow on a fake "tush push."

So, instead of losing it on Hurts, Brown decided to read a few passages from an inspirational book. That's not the worst idea, I guess?

In addition, it was great free marketing for the book, Inner Excellence, as many people mentioned a desire to check the book out. If it's good enough for Brown during an NFL playoff game, it's good enough for them!

Well, there you have it! A.J. Brown pulled a book and started reading in the middle of an NFL playoff game. That's a first for me, and I've been watching the NFL for 30 years.

It didn't end up mattering, as the Eagles ultimately beat the Packers to advance to the NFC Divisional round.