Eagles-Packers Starts With Controversial Call On First Play Of Wild Card Game

What would the first weekend of the NFL playoffs be without a controversial call by referees? The Green Bay Packers fumbled the opening kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles and refs ruled that the Eagles recovered the fumble.

However, replay appeared to show that Packers' returner Keisan Nixon, who fumbled the ball, recovered it before Eagles players wrestled the ball away from him.

Despite that, referee Brad Allen ruled that, after replay review, the call on the field of the Philadelphia recovery stood. In fact, it appeared that Nixon had possession at least two times before Eagles defenders jumped on him and ripped it away.

Obviously, social media took note of the controversial call, with many wondering how referees didn't rule that Nixon indeed had possession before the dogpile.

With that call, the Eagles took possession deep in Packers' territory and quickly cashed in with a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jahan Dotson.

Obviously, games aren't decided by one play. Still, that's a terrible way to start for the Packers and the Eagles possibly got some help from the referees.

Of course, the easiest way for Keisan Nixon to not have the referees decide who recovered his fumble is to not fumble the ball in the first place.

But there's also the question if the hit by Eagles' defender Oren Burks was legal in the first place. The crack of the two helmets colliding was LOUD, but that doesn't necessarily make it illegal.

Tom Brady called it a "clean hit right on the ball," but was it? It appeared that Burks lowered the crown of his helmet and made direct contact with Nixon's helmet, which should be called for a personal foul.

None of that matters, though. Referees ruled that the hit was legal and the Eagles recovered. We'll have to see if the play ultimately affects the outcome of the game.