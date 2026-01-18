The Internet Comes Together To Dunk On Refs For Bills-Broncos Ending

We all need more togetherness in 2026 and we may have found the perfect scapegoats to help with that.

In the year of our Lord 2026, it's hard to find much of anything the internet agrees on.

With how divisive our political, cultural and even sports landscapes have become, you could argue this is as divided as we have ever been in our society.

That's why, when we find something that nearly everyone on social media agrees with, it is our duty to document such a momentous occasion.

That occasion may have just hit our timeline in the form of the internet unanimously coming together to dunk on the officiating from the end of Saturday's AFC divisional round game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

To provide context, the showdown between the Bills and Broncos gave us plenty of thrills (and blunders), but it was the crew of referees that ended up stealing the show, and not in a positive way.

One of the most egregious was the pass interference call levied against the Bills in overtime that essentially won the game for the Broncos, and several internet sleuths showed the definitive call in a side-by-side comparison with some PI calls from earlier in the game that showed just a bit of inconsistency.

Not a good look for the NFL, but this wasn't even the most controversial call of the game.

With overtime halfway over, Josh Allen was leading the Bills on a potential game-winning drive, but his throw was wrestled from the grasp of his receiver by a Denver defensive back for an interception.

Or was it?

Here is where the internet put their differences aside and united for a common cause.

Liberal, conservative, black, white, it didn't matter, everyone was piling on this insane interception call.

Man, that's a tough scene for the NFL officiating crew, a profession that already has a dubious reputation at best.

Some may have suggested this was karma, however, for an earlier call that benefited the Bills in a similar fashion.

Regardless of whether this was some karmic retribution or not, it's a beautiful thing to see the internet band together against a common enemy.

If that's the cross these refs have to bear, then so be it.

We all need a little togetherness these days, and I'm happy a few referees in Denver were able to oblige.