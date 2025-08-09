Injured Detroit Lions CB Morice Norris Shares Positive Health Update

Norris is in his second year with Detroit.

Morice Norris appears to be OK after a scary collision during Friday night's NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atlanta.

Detroit's second-year cornerback was injured while attempting to make a tackle during what appeared to be a routine first-and-10 play at the start of the fourth quarter. Norris' head collided with an opposing player's knee and the defensive back was knocked unconscious, then appeared to have a seizure. Norris was taken off the field by stretcher and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

After a roughly 20-minute stoppage in play, Atlanta snapped the ball and then took a knee. Both teams opted to suspend the game with a little more than six minutes remaining and players from both teams prayed together for Norris' health.

Those prayers were answered and Norris is healthy and grateful.

On Saturday morning, Norris took to his Instagram to share the good news and his appreciation for the countless thoughts and prayers that have accompanied him since the attempted tackle.

"Amen Amen I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love," wrote Morris via his iG story.

Norris then added a note about prayer and included a Bible verse: 1 Thessalonians 5:18: "Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."

Following Friday's game in Atlanta, the Lions released a statement that said Norris was stable and had movement in all his extremities and would be staying overnight in an Atlanta hospital for observation. They thanked the Falcons, the EMS and stadium staff and the team's doctors.

The actions of all involved, along with the power of prayer, certainly played a role in Norris' positive message that was shared Saturday.

An undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, Morris was signed by the Lions prior to the 2024 campaign. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December and appearing in two games.

