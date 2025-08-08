Lions-Falcons End Preseason Game In Prayer Circle After Terrifying Injury To Detroit CB Morice Norris

An ambulance was brought out to take the second-year cornerback to the hospital

A terrifying incident unfolded in a preseason game on Friday night in Atlanta between the Lions and Falcons.

And it resulted in one of the more unusual endings to an NFL game you'll ever see.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Falcons handed the ball off on first-and-10. A routine play we've all seen a million times. Lions cornerback Morice Norris came in to make the tackle, and took a knee to his helmet. Norris immediately collapsed and, soon after, was seen suffering seizures on the field.

A host of medical personnel rushed to the second-year player's attention, covering him in a circle. Players and coaches from both teams also gathered around him. After about 20 minutes, Norris was loaded onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance that took him to a local hospital.

Morice Norris of the Detroit Lions is tended to by medical staff during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025 in Atlanta. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

After the ambulance left the field, the Falcons took a snap and both head coaches then agreed to suspend the remainder of the game. 

Players gathered around midfield in a prayer circle. And it's hard to blame them after the terrifying scene and devastating injury.

Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons players gather at midfield as the game is suspended following the injury to Morice Norris of the Detroit Lions in the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A closer view of the incident clearly shows Norris getting a blow to his head.

"He's breathing, he's talking. It's good. He's got some movement," Lions coach Dan Campbell said at his postgame news conference. "Now, they'll just run more tests."

Campbell continued: "It's an eye-opener. It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective. Man, it's a violent game."

Norris, an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Fresno State, split time between the Lions' practice squad and active roster last season, appearing in two games.

