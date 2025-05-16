IndyCar Driver Kyffin Simpson Has Scary Crash During Indy 500 'Fast Friday' Practice

It's Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as teams try to get their setups dialed in before qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

This means cars are hitting average speeds of over 230 mph, and in qualifying, drivers have to maintain that for four intense laps.

Of course, one mistake can lead to a very nasty accident, and that's what the driver of the No. 8 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyffin Simpson, was reminded, early in practice, when he suffered a terrifying crash.

Kiffin was on a run and was almost out of Turn 4 and headed for the Yard of Bricks when just past mid-corner he lost the rear of the car and went hard into the SAFER barrier.

It was a big impact and sent Simpson's car airborne and nearly sent him down the front straight on his lid.

Fortunately, he landed back on his wheels and came skidding to a halt in the pit lane, where safety crews were quick to tend to him.

The Caymanian driver was helped out of his car, which looked to be completely ruined.

Thankfully, he appeared to be no worse for wear after the scary incident.

"Yeah, I'm all good. Praise the Lord," Simpson said. "It's a tough one, tough way to start Fast Friday. [It was] just a weird crash. Everything about it was weird."

Simpson went on to explain to Fox's Georgia Henneberry that he noticed something was not quite right with his car well before the crash occurred, saying things were off as early as his out lap.

"I kept going right on the weight jacker, trying to help the car out, and it just never really felt the way I expected it to. So it was just a weird one."

Hopefully, the No. 8 team can figure out what the issue was before qualifying gets underway on Saturday. If they can work things out, expect Simpson and his typically quick Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Alex Palou to safely make it onto the grid, and perhaps even contend for spots in the Fast 12 on Sunday.