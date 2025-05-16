Even During Indy 500 Practice Things Can Get A Little Heated

Practice for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is well underway

IndyCar drivers are on track Friday for Fast Friday, where teams gear up for this weekend's qualifying, and while it may only be a practice session, tensions can sometimes run high, just as they did on Thursday during practice.

As Allen Iverson once said, "We talkin' ‘bout practice," but this is practice in excess of 220 mph so you can understand why drivers might be a little on-edge if they feel like they’ve been wronged, as was the case with Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel after being on the receiving end of an aggressive move from Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Personally, I think Siegel has a point. Rasmussen passed him on the inside just as Siegel was about to turn in, and the McLaren driver was quick to crack open his radio and let his team know how frustrated he was with the Danish driver.

"Rasmussen is such a f-- king idiot," Siegel said, before saying that he could put Rasmussen on his s--t list because he was already on it. "He's already on the list of idiots, but there are too many of them, but he's like, above everyone else."

Not a fan, huh, Nolan?

Well, like I said, I can understand his frustration, but to be fair to Rasmussen, let's take a look at an impressive moment he had on Thursday when he saved his team from having to spend a late night in the garage.

Rasmussen lost the rear of his car at the exit of Turn 2, and nine times out of ten, that would mean some serious damage.

However, somewhat miraculously, he managed to keep his No. 21 off of the wall in a spin reminiscent of Danny Sullivan's famous 1985 "Spin and Win."

Now that's a save, and if you listen closely, I think you can hear the ECR garage breathe a sigh of relief.

You can catch Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Saturday starting at 11 am ET on FS1, then moving to FS2 at 1:30 ET, and finally Fox starting at 4:00 ET.

Then on Sunday, we'll finalize the 33-car grid starting at 4:00 PM ET on Fox.