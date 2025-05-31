Indiana Pacers' Shockingly Low Ticket Prices Prove The Knicks Deserve To Win

What's going on in Indiana?

One would think the Pacers, who haven't been to the NBA Finals since 2000, would have a fan base that matched the enthusiasm of Pat McAfee more than the apologies of John Cougar Mellencamp. Yet, just hours ahead of Saturday's win-and-advance Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, tickets are shockingly low.

Throughout Saturday, many 200-level section tickets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were priced from $200 to $250 on secondary ticket sites such as VividSeats and StubHub, which is straight-up wild.

Compare that to the Knicks' average ticket prices throughout the ECF, according to Front Office Sports.

Game 1: $1,041

$1,041 Game 2: $971

$971 Game 5: $1,012

$1,012 Game 7: $1,565 (as of May 30)

Now, let's be clear – the Pacers are not the Knicks and Indianapolis sure isn't New York City.

In fact, I can MAYBE understand why earlier in the Conference Finals Pacers tickets were lower for the non-elimination games. For example, when the Pacers hosted the Knicks at home for Game 3, it was literally cheaper for Knicks fans to pay for a round-trip flight to Indy, get a hotel, and a game ticket, than it was for some decent seats at Madison Square Garden.

I stress the word "maybe" because then I look at the ratings and see that Game 2 drew 6.7 million viewers, and was the most watched ECF Game 2 game since 2018 (Celtics-Cavs), according to Front Office Sports.

However, tonight, we're talking about Game 6 here, Pacers fans! Do you even want to win?

PACERS TICKETS ARE VERY CHEAP COMPARED TO KNICKS

Don't get me wrong, I support the cheaper prices (especially since I'm a Knicks fan and expect some of them to have purchased many of those available seats).

But doesn't it just seem a bit off that ticket prices have been so low throughout Saturday ahead of a huge game? You'd think more people would want to pay higher prices to see their Pacers team now, than what the cost of an NBA Finals ticket would be, no?

Currently, the Pacers are a 4-point favorite over the Knicks in what will undoubtedly be a major battle between the two franchises both on and off the court.

If the Knicks win?

Well, I know someone who will be watching from home: Me.

Currently, the average Game 7 ticket price is over $1,100. And if Pacers tickets are going for $200 because of availability? Well, I'd expect the MSG decision-game to most likely be 99.9% simply based on the numbers.

WHY DO YOU THINK PACERS TICKETS ARE SO CHEAP FOR TONIGHT'S GAME? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow