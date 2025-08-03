Indiana Fever Stay Scorching Hot, Reach Five-Game Winning Streak Without Caitlin Clark

Although Clark's absence may cause TV ratings to dip, the team's postseason push remains strong

The Indiana Fever have fared surprisingly well without Caitlin Clark, tallying their fifth straight win on Sunday without the phenom guard.

Clark sat out her seventh straight game with a right groin injury, which prompted concerns early on about the Fever's strength without her.

Indy's successfully holding down the fort.

Although Clark's absence may cause TV ratings to dip, the Fever's postseason push remains strong, driven by players like Aaliyah Boston and Natasha Howard. Boston, Howard and Sophie Cunningham combined to score 54 points in the Fever's 78-74 win against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

The Fever improved to 8-5 without Clark and their current win streak matches the team's longest since the former Iowa star joined the team.

After creating a tremendous spark for the WNBA last year, Clark faces a steeper uphill battle in her sophomore season as she deals with injuries. Clark is expected to be out for several weeks, though there is no set timeline for her return from a groin injury.

Kelsey Mitchell and role players such as Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby have played into the Fever's momentum without Clark.

According to WIBC, Clark participated in a practice before Sunday's game. Fever head coach Stephanie White shared her insight on Clark's progress in her injury return.

"I know she wants to be out here on the floor. We want her out here on the floor," White said. "But making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are. We’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela