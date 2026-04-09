Indiana Fever's $78M Facility Is The Clearest Sign Yet Of The 'Caitlin Clark Effect'

As if you needed more proof that Caitlin Clark brought new life to the WNBA — and, more specifically, to the Indiana Fever — look no further than the monstrous construction project happening in downtown Indianapolis.

The Fever unveiled new renderings and details Thursday for their upcoming $78 million practice facility, set to open in 2027. And "practice facility" almost feels like an insult to what this thing actually is.

We're talking about a full-blown, state-of-the-art performance center. This is the kind of investment that, until very recently, was reserved almost exclusively for men's pro teams. Or very rich collegiate programs.

The facility will have everything you'd expect — practice courts, a weight room, recovery suites, a sports medicine and rehab center — but also some luxury, player-first amenities that aren't so common:

Chef-driven nutrition program

Nail, hair and makeup salon

Golf simulator

Childcare spaces

Podcast and content production studio

The existence of the project had already been reported, as construction began last year. But seeing the scope of it is striking. The Fever are certainly operating like a franchise that expects to matter for a long time.

The Caitlin Clark Effect On Full Display In Indianapolis

Not to discredit the more than two decades worth of Fever players who came before her, but it's hard not to chalk this one up to "the Caitlin Clark Effect."

Clark didn't just boost ratings and sell tickets, though she did plenty of that. She fundamentally changed the business outlook of the league. Suddenly, investing tens of millions into WNBA facilities doesn't feel like a gamble anymore.

And timing matters here.

The WNBA is coming off an explosive two-year stretch — record attendance, record viewership, a massive $2.2 billion media rights deal — all while negotiating a new CBA that has centered around, among other things, player resources and facilities.

RELATED: Breaking Down The New WNBA CBA: Bigger Salaries, Revenue Sharing & More

For years, players have been very vocal about the gap between what WNBA teams provide compared to their NBA counterparts. Charter flights were one piece of that conversation. Facilities were another.

I'm not exaggerating when I say the Connecticut Sun have literally been practicing in a local community center. When the team isn't practicing, the site moonlights as a venue for yoga classes and birthday parties.

So when you see a project like this, it almost doesn't feel real.

Yes, the building itself looks incredible. Yes, it will give the Fever a major competitive advantage in terms of player development, recovery and free agency. But zoom out, and it represents something even more important.

For the first time in its 30-year history, the WNBA is commanding massive investments. It's a brand-new era.