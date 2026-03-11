Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Couldn't Care Less About Bam Adebayo Scoring 83 Points, Takes Jab

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo scored 83 points on Tuesday night, the second-highest single-game total in NBA history. Of course, Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time NBA record for points in a single game. He scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 win against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

It's not 100 points, but 83 points in an NBA game is still absurd. However, whether Adebayo's feat falls on the positive side of absurdity or the negative side of absurdity, well, that's up for debate.

For Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, he feels like Adebayo's performance may be worthy of an asterisk, and not the good kind.

Following his team's 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Udoka was asked to share his thoughts about Adebayo scoring 83 points. In typical circumstances, asking another team's coach about a player's performance in a different game would be bizarre, but when a guy goes for 83, the question has to be asked.

Udoka didn't exactly hold back in sharing his thoughts about the circumstances surrounding Adebayo's 83-point night.

"I saw he only made six threes but 40 free throws or something like that," Udoka said without anything resembling an impressed tone. "That tells the story right there and ... the Washington Wizards."

Adebayo relied heavily on getting foul calls, especially down the final stretch of the game, and it would be disingenuous to ignore the fact that he scored his 83 points against a 16-49 Wizards team that is fully committed to tanking.

The Heat star ultimately finished the contest going 20-for-43 from the field, 7-for-22 from three-point land, and 36-for-43 from the free-throw line. Maybe the wildest stat of Adebayo's 83-point performance is that he didn't finish with a double-double after only hauling in nine rebounds and assisting on just three buckets in Miami's blowout win.

As for the overall consensus of Adebayo scoring 83 points from the basketball world as a whole, it feels like more folks are aligning with Udoka's sentiment than being entirely blown away by the performance. This is a direct reflection that the NBA has lost the plot, virtually entirely, when sports fans can't sit back and applaud a player scoring 83 points in a basketball game.