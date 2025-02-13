Imane Khelif Issues Statement Aimed At International Boxing Association: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has issued a statement regarding a legal battle between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — claiming the IBA's accusations are "baseless, false and offensive."

The IBA, a Russian-led boxing body, announced on Monday that it would file criminal complaints against the Swiss-based IOC after Khelif and Taiwain's Lin Yu-ting won gold medals in women's boxing during the Paris Games.

The IBA previously banned Khelif and Yu-Ting from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships with the association's president, Umar Kremlev, explaining that after a "series of DNA tests" it was "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

The fact that both boxers were permitted to compete in and win their respective women's events "may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution," the IBA claimed.

But Khelif is pushing back against the IBA and plans to "take all necessary legal steps to ensure that my rights and the principles of fair competition are upheld."

"Those responsible for these actions must be held accountable, and we will pursue all available legal avenues to ensure that justice prevails," Khelif added.

Imane Khelif Promises To Win Fight Against IBA

In a statement posted to Instagram late Tuesday night, Khelif said the IBA has "again made baseless accusations that are false and offensive, using them to further their agenda. This is a matter that concerns not just me but the broader principles of fairness and due process in sport."

While neither Khelif nor Yu-ting identifies as transgender, it is suspected that both are impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD), called 5-alpha reductase deficiency, that is only found in biological males.

"I have seen adversity before," Khelif said. "I have fought through every setback, every false accusation, every attempt to erase me. And I have won. Each obstacle has only strengthened my resolve. I will continue to compete with honor and integrity."

The Paris Games were fraught with controversy as both boxers cruised past their female competitors and dominated their respective weight classes — winning all of their bouts by unanimous decision.

Khelif remains unapologetic.

"I am not going anywhere," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I will fight in the ring, I will fight in courts, and I will fight in the public eye until the truth is undeniable."

It seems Khelif is willing to do everything to prove the "truth" …except show that DNA test.