Ichiro Takes Shot At The One Writer Who Didn't Vote For Him During HOF Speech

Ichiro fell one vote shy of being a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer, but had a sense of humor about it

Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, known by practically everyone simply as Ichiro, entered the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. There was never any doubt that the Japanese-born baseball player was bound for Cooperstown the second his MLB career ended. Except, there was one member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America who didn't vote for him.

Yes, Ichiro fell one vote shy of being a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer. Out of the 393 voters, 392 had Ichiro on their ballots. After finding out that one voter left him off the ballot, Ichiro invited that writer to reveal himself (or herself) and come over to the Mariners' legend's house for a drink and a "good chat."

Apparently, that never happened. During Ichiro's Hall of Fame speech Sunday, the 2001 AL MVP rescinded the invitation, which was extended over six months ago.

"Three-thousand hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognized by the writers. Well, all but one of you," Ichiro said to laughs from the crowd. "And, by the way, the offer for that writer to have dinner at my home has now expired."

Good to see Ichiro take the lack of a unanimous selection in stride, an honor that he no-doubt earned. Despite not coming to America and entering Major League Baseball until he was 27 years old, Ichiro reached the 3,000-hit plateau and, as he alluded to in his speech, recorded an MLB-record 262 hits in 2004 – breaking a record that had been held for over 80 years.

During that first season, Ichiro captured both AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP honors, batting a ridiculous .350 in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. Not only was Ichiro the best hitter of his generation, but he won 10 Gold Gloves, as well.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that one writer should have to reveal his or her identity so we can judge him or her appropriately. But if a dinner at Ichiro's house didn't get that person out of the woodwork, I guess we'll never know.