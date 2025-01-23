Ichiro Would Like To Have A Drink And A Chat With The One Person Who Didn't Vote Him Into The Hall Of Fame

The next Baseball Hall of Fame class has been revealed, and the biggest talking point hasn't been who got in and who didn't, it's been about which voter opted not to vote for Ichiro Suzuki in his first year of eligibility.

Ichiro, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner will be enshrined at Cooperstown this summer along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, but right now, everyone is just kind of befuddled by the mystery of who didn't vote for Ichiro.

According to CBS Sports, 393 of the Baseball Writers Association of America ballots — or 99.7% — that were turned in had Ichiro on them, while one did not. Who the lone holdout was may never know.

However, at a press conference Thursday, Ichiro said through an interpreter that he'd like a word with the voter at his house over a nice beverage.

"I was able to receive many votes from the writers, and I am grateful for them, but there was one writer that I wasn't able to get a vote from," his interpreter relayed, which got some chuckles from those in attendance.

"I would like to invite him over to my house, and we'll have a drink together. We'll have a good chat."

Good on Ichiro for being a good sport, and I'm sure he doesn't care all that much about getting in by a unanimous vote… but also how could you not vote for Ichiro?

He's the man. Over 3,000 hits, nearly two decades in the Big Leagues, and one of my favorite swings ever.

I remember being an average-at-best Little Leaguer and being kind of bummed that I batted right-handed because I couldn't emulate Ichiro's silky swing that let him make a quick exit out of the left-handed batter's box when he inevitably made contact.

But maybe the voter had their reasons — or just goofed up their ballot somehow — so hopefully they'll come forward to explain themselves.