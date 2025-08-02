I Take Back Everything I Said About The Red-Hot Miami Marlins... Kind Of

It's going to take a lot more than a couple win streaks to fool this jaded Marlins fan.

A couple of months ago, I made some disparaging remarks about the Miami Marlins, a Triple-A team often masquerading as a Major League club.

I felt empowered to do this because, well, they're the Miami Marlins.

Being from South Florida and a lifelong fan, I have had to put up with their antics for decades with little to show for it (still more post-season success than the Mets, though, so there's that).

But it looks like the Marlins "didn't hear no bell" and have actually climbed out of the cellar on an absurd run, capped off by this beautiful walk-off win last night, courtesy of the Yankees bullpen completely collapsing.

Listen to all those disappointed New York transplants that packed the stadium, I love it!

But I'm not here to revel in the Yankees' pain, lest some boozed-up wise guy spam my inbox with cries of "27 RINGS," so I'll move on.

I take it all back, every last bad word I said about the Marlins is irrelevant now.

The Fighting Fish are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and they're certainly an absolute blast to watch.

Somehow, miraculously, the Marlins are just seven games out of a Wild Card spot, and although they probably won't make the playoffs this season, this kind of run can instill confidence in a group of young players as they start to come into their own for seasons to come.

Now to dump some cold water on this parade.

Yes, the Marlins are insanely hot right now, but they're still operating at a -46 run differential, "good" for fourth-worst in the NL.

And if you're looking for historical context, fans have seen this movie before.

I can't tell you how many times the Marlins have started out with one of the worst records in baseball, only to climb out of the depths of Hell and go on a run to get their fans' hopes up, then come crashing back down and finish the season with 90 to 100 losses.

Then comes the fire sale of young, expensive talent in exchange for younger, less expensive talent, and we start the process all over again.

It's Dade County clockwork at this point.

So enjoy the run, Marlins fans; I sure am.

But don't expect anything to come of this.

It's just a nice distraction before the football season gets here, and then you get to have a whole new team disappoint you.

¡Bien venidos a Miami!