Husband Of Steve Smith Sr.’s Alleged Ravens Band Member Mistress Wants $100k

Steve Smith Sr.’s bank account might want to ice up, son!

The ex-receiver’s alleged affair could cost him six figures if his mistress’ husband gets his way.

Anthony Martinez, who exposed Smith’s affair with his wife Nicole through a series of text messages and a phone call in February, has filed a lawsuit against Smith in North Carolina. Martinez’ lawsuit is civil and was filed earlier this week in North Carolina under the state’s "homewrecker law."

According to the Charlotte Observer, the law: "…allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering with and destroying a marriage’s love and affection. Only a handful of U.S. states allow such lawsuits."

Smith is being sued for more than $100,000. The state does not have a monetary limit on how much one can sue for under this law.

Smith, who spent 16 seasons in the NFL, played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2016. Martinez' wife, Nicole, was a member of the team’s band, "Marching Ravens."

Steve Smith Played 13 Seasons For Carolina Before Ending His Career In Baltimore

The Observer states, per the lawsuit, that Smith and Nicole Martinez' relationship began around the time Smith was filming "The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith," which featured the Marching Ravens. Nicole and Steve exchanged numbers, began texting, and a few months later, Nicole Martinez was visiting Smith's hotel room on the weekend of a Bills - Ravens playoff game.

Anthony Martinez announced the alleged affair to the world this winter via his X account that included photos of a text exchange with his wife and Smith. And he didn't exactly ease into things.



"My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie," wrote Martinez.

He later posted a phone call he recorded with what appears to be Smith, who remained silent other than to say, "I'm sorry."

Now, Martinez wants at least $100k from Smith for having an affair with his band-member wife.

That's one costly concert ticket.

Follow along on X @OhioAF