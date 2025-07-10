Hugh Grant Appears To Fall Asleep At Wimbledon, Is Not Entertained By Novak Djokovic Or The Queen

Taking a quick nap at Wimbledon is certainly a choice. Taking a nap at Wimbledon while sitting in the Royal Box with the Queen of England while watching arguably the greatest tennis player ever, well, that's just diabolical. Still, none of that appeared to stop actor Hugh Grant.

Grant, 64, seemingly dozed off in the middle of Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal win over Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday. Earlier in the match, he and his wife, Anna, were seen talking with Queen Camilla who was in attendance with her sister Annabel Elliot.

It's unclear if the Queen, over-the-top etiquette, and small talk caused the actor to pass out, but based on what the broadcast captured, it's rather clear that he did doze off for a bit. Grant's dark sunglasses saved him, but the body posture and blank face certainly look like a man who is sleeping.

The most unbelievable aspect of all of this is that Grant allegedly caught some shut-eye in the middle of a tiebreak in the opening set of the match. Djokovic on the ropes early, ultimately losing the first set, yet Grant couldn't keep his eyes open?

You have to have serious stamina to stay engaged for the full three-plus hours that most men's matches take at the All England Club, but when nap time calls, nap time typically wins, no matter the environment.

After dropping the first set of the match, Djokovic managed to win the next three sets to set up a semifinals matchup with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Friday, which could be a match for the ages.