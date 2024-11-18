Howard Stern Fires Warning Shot To Netflix After Tyson-Paul Buffering Issues

Netflix is slowly working its way into the sports streaming game. Its biggest step came last Friday with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. It was not without its hiccups, and Howard Stern issued the company a strong warning before they take their next step.

Despite the incredibly high number of viewers the fight drew ( 65 million watched it at its peak ), Netflix had tons of issues with the stream itself. Buffering issues ran rampant for viewers, causing many to watch the fight in a less-than-seamless fashion. You would think that a service that will have rights to WWE’s "Monday Night Raw," and that has already hosted other events would have figured this out.

But the issue becomes all the more pressing considering that Netflix is set to broadcast the two monster Christmas Day NFL games. If the same streaming issues crop up during the Chiefs-Steelers or Ravens-Texans, you can bet the people will riot.

As such, Stern issued a warning to the company, saying they better get this figured out.

"You know, I don’t how this stuff works but you gotta make sure it works … But if you f--- up people’s football, there’s gonna be hell to pay," Stern said via Sports Illustrated.

He brings up a good point. If I'm going to turn on either of those games (which I probably will), I don't want to see Lamar Jackson freeze in the middle of a scramble down the field, or wonder what happened to a Patrick Mahomes pass that hangs in midair as the Netflix's stream figures itself out.



Netflix has said they want to make this a good Christmas gift to the fans, but they have work to do to make sure its not a lump of coal instead.