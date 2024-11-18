Howard Stern Fires Warning Shot To Netflix After Tyson-Paul Buffering Issues

Published|Updated

Netflix is slowly working its way into the sports streaming game. Its biggest step came last Friday with the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. It was not without its hiccups, and Howard Stern issued the company a strong warning before they take their next step.

Despite the incredibly high number of viewers the fight drew (65 million watched it at its peak), Netflix had tons of issues with the stream itself. Buffering issues ran rampant for viewers, causing many to watch the fight in a less-than-seamless fashion. You would think that a service that will have rights to WWE’s "Monday Night Raw," and that has already hosted other events would have figured this out.

But the issue becomes all the more pressing considering that Netflix is set to broadcast the two monster Christmas Day NFL games. If the same streaming issues crop up during the Chiefs-Steelers or Ravens-Texans, you can bet the people will riot.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09:  Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving to the ABC studio for GMA  on May 09, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

As such, Stern issued a warning to the company, saying they better get this figured out.

"You know, I don’t how this stuff works but you gotta make sure it works … But if you f--- up people’s football, there’s gonna be hell to pay," Stern said via Sports Illustrated.

He brings up a good point. If I'm going to turn on either of those games (which I probably will), I don't want to see Lamar Jackson freeze in the middle of a scramble down the field, or wonder what happened to a Patrick Mahomes pass that hangs in midair as the Netflix's stream figures itself out. 

Netflix has said they want to make this a good Christmas gift to the fans, but they have work to do to make sure its not a lump of coal instead.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.