How Did We Let Jake Paul Become The 14th-Ranked Cruiserweight Boxer?

Jake Paul is currently ranked the World Boxing Association (WBA) No. 14 cruiserweight boxer in the world.

Who had THAT on their 2025 Sports Bingo card? Actually, forget 2025 - who had that on any Sports Bingo card EVER?

The significant accomplishment for the outspoken and controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer came after Paul decisively defeated former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this past weekend via unanimous decision.

As a result, Jake Paul is now eligible to challenge WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez for a world title fight.

That's right, Jake Paul may literally become a boxing world champion and I have some serious questions about the whole thing.

IS JAKE PAUL GOOD OR IS BOXING THAT BAD?

It's a fair question that must be asked because you'd think that there are 15 better cruiserweight boxers in the entire world than Jake fricken Paul. Nevertheless, this is where we're at and as much as many people, including myself, can't stand the guy at times, Jake's record speaks for itself at 12-1 with 7 KOs.

I've hammered Jake Paul for years now, both during my time on air at the Boxing/MMA channel Fight Nation and here at OutKick. What started as pseudo-fights and a mockery of the fight game against former NBA player Nate Robinson or UFC fighters (not boxers) like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has slowly but steadily resulted in Jake actually facing some decent boxers, including Chavez Jr. The only problem is - they've been a bit battered and definitely past their prime. Chavez Jr. recently turned 39-years-old, and Mike Tyson, who was Jake's previous opponent before that, is 59!

Jake's only loss came at the fists of 26-year-old boxer Tommy Fury via a split decision in 2023.

BOXING WORLD ISN'T SOLD ON PAUL YET

Not everyone is convinced of Paul's new path to glory.

"He's dragging the sport down the shitter," one boxing fan wrote on X.

"You gotta fight a real ranked boxer. You will continue to be a sideshow until that happens," responded another fight fan.

On Tuesday, Jake kept his emotions in check by actually being semi-humble for once. "I’ve worked hard to get here but there is nothing to celebrate. Long road ahead and I’m more committed to it every single day," the 28-year-old wrote, before saying his ultimate goal is to become a world champion.

We'll see if that's able to happen or if Jake will take a few more sideshow fights beforehand!

