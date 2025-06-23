The Houston Rockets Acquiring Kevin Durant Is A Lose-Lose For Both

For the fourth time in his career, Kevin Durant is on the move. The Houston Rockets sent SG Jalen Green, SF Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five future second-rounders to the Phoenix Suns for KD last week. Based on his track record and bad poker face, even non-NBA fans knew Phoenix would trade Durant this offseason.

Of course, KD is making this trade out to be good for both parties. While at a Fanatics event the day he was traded, Durant told Kay Adams: "They (the Suns) wanted me to go. I’m glad... they got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted." No, KD. Suns fans were just pissed about missing the playoffs after four straight appearances and firing two head coaches in your 2.5-year stint.

Durant's first move was team-hopping from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 73-win Golden State Warriors in 2016. Golden State won the 2015 title and came back from down 3-1 to beat OKC in the 2016 Western Conference Finals before blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

KD joining the Warriors was the corniest thing in NBA history. Since Durant fashions himself as a "basketball historian," I'd love to hear him discuss being the first superstar to sign with a team the year they eliminated him from the playoffs. His bolting to Golden State legitimately ruined the NBA's competitiveness for three years.

Once the Warriors' thing got old, KD and Kyrie Irving took their talents to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, which was an epic disaster until Durant demanded a trade to Phoenix in 2023. Despite 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden also forcing his way to Brooklyn in 2021, KD and Co. didn't make it past the second round in his two seasons with the Nets.

Nevertheless, the betting market has significantly overrated the Rockets' acquiring Durant. Houston has the second-best odds of winning the 2025-26 NBA title (+750) following the 2025 finals. The Rockets were the 2-seed in the Western Conference playoffs under second-year head coach Ime Udoka, whom they extended this offseason, but lost in the first round to Golden State.

However, the West was loaded this season, and four games separated Houston from the 7-seed Warriors, who made the playoffs via the play-in tourney. I.e., the Rockets could've easily missed the postseason. Also, Houston doesn't have a proven No. 2 option. Rockets C Alperen Şengün, PF Jabari Smith Jr., and wing Amen Thompson are talented, but aren't on the same timeline as KD.

Meanwhile, it's rare for a team to make a change this big to its roster and to be a title contender next season. Ironically, the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors are the best example when they traded for Kawhi Leonard in the preseason. Toronto beat Golden State in the 2019 NBA Finals after KD tore his Achilles in Game 6 in his last year with the Warriors.

My biggest knock on Durant's NBA resume is that you cannot build a championship team with him as your best player. KD fled OKC as its leader. Steph Curry was the best Warrior when Durant joined him. He basically hand-picked Brooklyn and Phoenix as his next teams, and they were a joke. I'm predicting Houston will be the next stain on KD's legacy.

