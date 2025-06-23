2025-26 NBA Title Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder Are Heavy Favorites To Repeat In A Random Association

The Thunder won their first championship since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008 by beating the Indiana Pacers Sunday in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, OKC's Game 7 win will be remembered for what could've been after Indiana PG Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in the first quarter when the Pacers were tied 16-16.

Regardless, the Thunder are the rightful champs and heavy title favorites to win again next year (+230) at DraftKings following one of the best seasons in NBA history. Behind Oklahoma City are the Houston Rockets (+750), New York Knicks (+850), Cleveland Cavaliers (+850), and Minnesota Timberwolves (+1300).

OKC was the second-favorite in the preseason to win the title, behind last year's NBA champion, the Boston Celtics. The Thunder tied with the 1997 Chicago Bulls for the third-most regular-season and playoff wins in a season (84), and had the second-best regular-season net rating ever.

Also, Oklahoma City is the favorite to repeat because of uncertainty about its competition. Houston has the second-best odds after trading for Kevin Durant, and we've seen how that's played out at KD's other stops. The Knicks still don't have a head coach. Cleveland can't get past the second round. Minnesota has a "Rudy Gobert problem." The Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) have no size.

2025-26 NBA Championship Betting Odds

Despite the shot I took at the Cavaliers above, they are my favorite bet on the board heading into the offseason. We'll see how things shake out after the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency. But, the Eastern Conference is far easier than the West, especially with Haliburton's and Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum's Achilles injuries that'll sideline them for next season.

An NBA team hasn't won back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18, and the last four champions had continuity and weren't just a thrown-together super team. The Cavs fit that description. Their projected starting 5 has been together for the past three seasons. Cleveland has size, a guy who can score vs. anyone (Donovan Mitchell), and a ton of 3-point shooting.

Out West, I'd look at the Denver Nuggets (+1500) because they have the best player in the world (Nikola Jokić) and a championship core. The Thunder needed seven games to beat Denver in the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals despite the Nuggets firing now-former head coach Mike Malone a few weeks before the end of the regular season.

If Jokić doesn't spend too much time with his horses this offseason, I could see him returning next season in the best condition of his career. Plus, Jokić will be on a warpath after not winning his fourth NBA MVP and losing to Oklahoma City in seven games.

The Los Angeles Clippers (+4000) are another team worth considering. They have two superstars (Kawhi Leonard and James Harden), a proven coaching staff (head coach Ty Lue and defensive coordinator Jeff Van Gundy), and C Ivica Zubac, who blossomed into a borderline top-10 NBA center last season. Yet, the Clippers are cursed, so proceed with caution.

That said, these are just leans since I need to see the offseason moves and time to rebuild my NBA bankroll after getting crushed this season.

