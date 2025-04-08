Houston Brutally Roasted For Horrible Ending In National Title Game: WATCH

The internet is on fire after Houston's botched final possession against Florida in the national title game.

The Gators are sitting on the college basketball throne after beating the Cougars 65-63 in the national title game Monday night.

The championship game featured one of the most bizarre endings you'll ever see. Houston guard Emanuel Sharp found himself in a possession where grabbing the ball off the dribble might have been a double dribble.

Instead of finding out, he avoided the ball, Florida secured it and won the game. You can watch the final seconds unfold below. It's unlike anything you've seen before in terms of a disaster of a final possession.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Social media crushes Houston after national title game.

Just like after Duke blew the game to Houston in the Final Four, social media was quick to gut the Cougars over the final play.

Check out the reactions flooding in after the horrible final possession, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard to sum up the insanity of the final moments. How did Houston not have something more secure drawn up?

How did Sharp find himself in a position where touching the ball would have been a turnover after what appeared to be a failed shot attempt?

The worst part for Houston is their season will now be defined by the final seconds of the national title game. Nobody will remember the magical run in 20 years.

All that fans will remember is blowing the national title game in heartbreaking fashion. I know that from experience. Wisconsin fans are still haunted by a tipped ball out of bounds in the 2015 title game against Duke.

Moments like this never leave you, and the Cougars found themselves on the wrong side of the scales when it mattered most.

What do you think of the horrible final possession and reactions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.