Duke Savagely Roasted After Pathetic Final Four Choke Job: REACTIONS

College basketball fans are unloading on Duke after a brutal collapse against Houston in the Final Four.

The Blue Devils fell to the Cougars 70-67 in a choke job that will haunt players and fans for years to come. Cooper Flagg and his teammates were up by 14 with a little more than eight minutes left, and then watched the lead evaporate in the final minutes.

It was an unreal comeback by the Cougars, and what do college basketball fans do when Duke loses?

Twist the knife in the corpse.

Social media destroys Duke after blowing game against Houston.

X has been on fire since Saturday night with plenty of reactions, and while those with busted brackets (hand up!) aren't happy, much of the college basketball world is very pleased.

There's really no way to sum it up better than my comment about this loss haunting the Blue Devils. It was one of those losses that you will never forget if you're on the team.

Duke could taste an appearance in the national title game. Instead, they got bounced in a fashion that had to be seen to be believed.

I had a friend text me that they turned off the game when Duke got up big late…..and then saw a score alert that the Blue Devils had lost. Complete and utter shock.

