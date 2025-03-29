Elite Matchup Awaits: Houston Versus Tennessee Will Be A Defensive Streetfight For A Final Four Spot

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Houston coach Kelvin Sampson had the perfect play for his team, tied against Purdue with just two seconds left in the game.

After a back-and-forth battle for 59 minutes, it was Milos Uzan who did exactly what his head coach had drawn up, leading to a huge win for the Cougars, while sending shockwaves throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leading by ten points with just under eight minutes remaining in the game on Friday night, Houston looked to have this one all but wrapped up, as Purdue continued to struggle around the basket. But, what had been a defensive dogfight for most of the night turned into pure madness over the final minute.

If you were watching, I'd imagine it was pretty agitating as both teams struggled to score, but this played right into the hands of Houston, who has a knack for beating you into the ground on the defensive end.

I don't think anyone inside Lucas Oil Stadium was prepared for the final two possessions, with Purdue tying it up with :35 remaining in the game, thanks to a clutch shot by Camden Heide from the corner as the shot clock buzzer rang.

But, just as they've done throughout the entire season to this point, Houston found a way to win the game, and my goodness it was beautiful.

Tied with two-seconds remaining, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson called a timeout to gather his team for the final play. What transpired as the Cougars inbounded the ball was a masterclass in coaching, as Milos Uzman was the passer and shooter that shocked the Purdue crowd, as the small contingent of Houston fans celebrated in the stands.

"Well, if the guy guarding the inbounder takes the roller, then the guy that threw the ball in is going to be open, and that's what we read. JoJo set a great screen, and I think L dragged two guys with him, which means we were four on three," Kelvin Sampson said postgame about the play. "They were two on one, which means we're four on three, and we're always talking to our guys about hunting numbers advantages. Once you have the number advantage, now it becomes the right read."

Overcoming a run by Purdue, with a stadium filled with Boilermakers, No.1 seeded Houston found a way to snag the win, led by their strong defensive performance. But my goodness, seeing the Cougars handle the adversity down the stretch is why this squad is one of the best in the country.

Tennessee vs. Houston For A Spot In The Final Four. Sign Me Up!

Houston has lost in the Sweet Sixteen the past two years, but finally got over the hump against Purdue. We have watched this Cougars team clamp down on opponents throughout the season, using their defense to make life a living hell for opposing teams.

But something has to give on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium against Tennessee. If you are one of those types of fans that enjoy teams suffocating each other defensively for forty minutes, then the Vols vs. Cougars will be a dream come true for you.

Before Houston dispatched Purdue in the late night tip, Tennessee handled Kentucky from start to finish in front of a packed crowd, also known as the ‘Blue Mist’. One of the other best defensive teams in the country, the Vols never let the Wildcats get within striking distance, unless you count the opening minutes of the game.

It was Zakai Zeigler who handled the duties of playcaller for Tennessee, taking charge of the Vols offense, scoring eighteen points with ten assists. But, it was also about spreading the love to his teammates, with Chaz Lanier scoring seventeen points, while Jordan Gainey came up big off the bench for sixteen points in the Vols win.

Now, with Houston beating Purdue in what was a home game for the Boilermakers, and Tennessee defeating Kentucky with a majority of the fans wearing blue, the environment on Sunday should obviously lean more towards those wearing Orange.

On Sunday afternoon, with a spot in the Final Four on the line, the number of fans inside the stadium will not matter one bit, if Friday night was any example.

This is going to be a war between two teams who lean on their defense to win games. So, with all that being said, watch both Tennessee and Houston put on an offensive showcase.

It only seems logical at this point of the NCAA Tournament.