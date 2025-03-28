Tennessee In Elite Company, As Zakai Zeigler Performs His Best Peyton Manning Impression Against Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS - Tennessee is officially in elite company after demoralizing the heavy Kentucky crowd inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night with a 78-65 victory over the Wildcats. In what many thought would be a tight ballgame inside the home that Peyton Manning built, those folks obviously didn’t get the memo that the ‘Manning Curse’ officially ended in 2022, inside Neyland Stadium.

No, tonight's matchup between the second-seeded Vols and No. 3 Wildcats never felt close, as Kentucky struggled to give its fans any reason to flex in Indianaspolis. Tonight, Tennessee was on a mission to do everything in its power to control the game around the basket, and out-hustle the Cats.

Consider it ‘Mission Accomplished’, as the Vols found a way to avoid their third loss of the season to Kentucky, with the final game sending Tennessee into the Elite Eight. Over the previous two games, it was the Kentucky offense that dictated the flow, but tonight inside the home of the Colts, it was the Tennessee offense that called the shots.

Zakai Ziegler Controls Tennessee Offense Like Peyton Manning

Maybe that was an ode to Peyton Manning, who sat just behind the Vols bench, with megadonor Jimmy Haslam and Larry Pratt. There was a day when Tennessee fans would fall into crumbles if they heard the former quarterback was attending one of their sporting events. But, after the Vols defeated Alabama on a last-second field goal in 2022, it felt as though the curse finally disappeared.

"The first two times we didn't play Tennessee basketball, and we wanted to show them what that looked like from the start tonight,"Zakai Zeigler said in the post game.

So, who was running the Tennessee offense against Kentucky? None other than Zakai Zeigler, who twisted his way through the Kentucky defense like he was Peyton Manning carving up a secondary on the football field. IF you haven't noticed by now, Zeigler is the field general, who Rick Barnes has let run everything about this offense. In the same manner that Phillip Fulmer gave Manning full control.

The young man from New York City has done something that previous Tennessee guards have failed to do, which is lead them to an Elite Eight. The icing on the cake for this Vols team was that it came against Kentucky, in the NCAA Tournament.

It's fascinating to hear how much control Zakai Ziegler has with the offense. He also mentioned Rick Barnes and the trust he feels from his coach.

"I'm so thankful for Coach, who has trusted me and never lied to me. He's given me the keys, and I'm just so thankful for him," Zeigler discussed postgame.

As both teams got heated at the 4:54 mark of the second half, you could see Zeigler come out of the scrum with his hand held high, pointing towards the Tennessee sections.

Tennessee Was The Better Team In The Most Important Matchup

When it mattered the most, Tennessee found a way to make life miserable for Kentucky's Lamont Butler, along with the rest of the Cats' offense. Leading up to this game, the story centered around if the Cats could do it again, beating Tennessee for a third time this year.

In the most important game between the two teams this season, it was the Vols' defense that held the Cats down with what felt like a tranquilizer. Nothing worked, as Chaz Lanier extended the Vols' lead in the second half, while Kentucky could only pray that a few shots would start to fall.

But, unlike previous games, this one wasn't coming down to the finish, with Tennessee leading 74-58 at the 2:20 mark of the second half. There was nothing ‘Big Blue Nation’ could do to help this team get back in the game, because the Vols simply wouldn't let them.

On the biggest stage, against its biggest opponent in recent memory, it was Tennessee that was proving it belonged. In a stadium that was filled with mostly Kentucky fans, there was nothing to get them excited, which only helped the Vols control the momentum.

"I've been sitting here praying and thanking God for putting me here," Rick Barnes said postgame.

For a group that prides itself on being the most rambunctious crowd in college basketball, I could hear a pin drop at times inside Lucas Oil Stadium. But all of that had to do with the Tennessee defense, which was suffocating for the entire night.

As they walked off the court on Friday night to the cheers of the Tennessee fans who made the trip to Indianapolis, it was clear that the Vols look like a national championship-worthy team.

Now, they get another chance to prove it on Sunday afternoon for a spot in the Final Four.