Hours Before Hulk Hogan's Funeral, Eerie Cloud Stuns Fans

Hulk Hogan was laid to rest Tuesday in Clearwater, Florida, nearly two weeks after he died of a heart attack at 71. Sad. It's all just sad.

I'm not even a wrestling guy. Weird, I know, given I grew up in the '90s, but it is what it is. But even I loved Hulk Hogan growing up. Everyone knew Hulk Hogan. He was a larger-than-life figure for all ages. Kids. Parents. Grandparents. What a time.

Anyway, his death was shocking, but what appeared in the sky the night before his funeral was up there, too.

Take a look at THIS cloud formation that's now gone viral on social media. It appeared in the skies above Clearwater the night before Hogan's funeral, and folks all over town noticed.

It's easy to see why:

Hulk Hogan cloud is a talker

RIP, brother!

Look, these stories are usually a little too corny for me. I feel like you see them all the time, right? "Look at the clouds! They look like my dead dog." Blah, blah, blah.

But I've been pretty disgusted by the fallout from Hogan's death – mainly from the left, shocking! – so I decided to shed some light on these clouds. If anything, just to piss off the Libs who are shouting ‘RACIST’ at Hogan's grave right now.

I also assume most people ‘see what they want to see’ when it comes to these post-death cloud sightings. Your brain misses the Hulkster, so it sees him in the sky. I get it.

But this one is pretty damn spot-on. I'll give ‘em that. This one is hard to ignore. Add in the fact that it happened right around his funeral, and it’s certainly worth the hype.

Anyway, Hogan died July 24 of a heart attack. He had apparently been battling some pretty serious health issues for quite some time, but it was all kept relatively private.

He grew up in Tampa, and graduated from Robinson High School. A private funeral was held Tuesday in Clearwater, where Hogan lived at the time of his death.

Perhaps this was Hogan's way of publicly saying goodbye?

(Yeah, that was definitely corny, but whatever).