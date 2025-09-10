Hornets Pull Plug On Event Mocking Terry Rozier Amid Gambling Investigation

The Charlotte Hornets’ event coordinator may be polishing their résumé after cracking a wild joke at the expense of former Hornet Terry Rozier.

Rozier, now with the Miami Heat, was tied earlier this year to a federal probe into possible sports gambling activity. Investigators reviewed footage of him hoisting bad shots, allegedly linked to bets placed on his unders.

In an odd twist, Charlotte tried to play off the scandal by scheduling a Sports Betting Night for March 17, when Rozier’s Heat visit the Hornets. That date also happens to be Rozier’s birthday.

Heat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said Wednesday that while the Hornets called the booking "coincidental," they later scrapped the event.

The federal probe into Rozier goes back to a March 23, 2023, game against the New Orleans Pelicans, when he was still with Charlotte.

Authorities, including the FBI, flagged suspicious wagers on Rozier’s player props, especially his unders in points, rebounds and assists.

The case is part of the same investigation that led to former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter’s lifetime ban from the NBA for gambling violations.

Records show 30 bets were placed in just 46 minutes on Rozier’s unders that night, raising concerns about insider information or possible manipulation.

Footage from the game shows Rozier tossing up inefficient shots and looking disengaged, fueling speculation that he may have been trying to hit the betting line.

While the NBA did its own review and cleared him of rule violations, the federal case remains open, with no charges so far.

