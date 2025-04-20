Minnesota Renames City In Honor Of Hometown Hoops Star Paige Bueckers

It's already been quite a month for Paige Bueckers — from winning a National Championship title to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft and even signing a lucrative, three-year deal with Unrivaled. Now, she's receiving an especially unique honor, courtesy of her hometown.

During an April 15 city council meeting, the city of Hopkins, Minn., unanimously passed a motion to honor the accomplishments of the hoops star by renaming the city Paige Bueckers, Minn., for a day. The temporary name change will take place on May 16, Bueckers' regular-season debut for the Dallas Wings.

"The City of Hopkins would like to honor her accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16th as Paige Bueckers Day and renaming the city to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day," the Hopkins city council announced. "We invite the community to celebrate the kickoff of the WNBA season with Think Hopkins and our local businesses on WNBA watch day, where businesses will have themed specials, air the game, and celebrate the season opener — because everybody watches women’s sports."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Bueckers is from Edina, Minn., and went to high school at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka. But the city of Hopkins is right next to Minnetonka. So, you know, close enough!

From there, she committed to play for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, where she was a unanimous first-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year in 2021, 2024 and 2025. The Huskies took down South Carolina earlier this month to win the National Championship and put a bow on Bueckers' collegiate career.

Now, the 23-year-old will look to continue that success in the pros.

RELATED: Tickets For Caitlin Clark Vs. Paige Bueckers WNBA Game Are Going For Astronomical Prices

Ironically, on May 16 — Paige Bueckers Day — the Wings will take on the Minnesota Lynx. That's the team Bueckers grew up watching and rooting for as a kid.

But it sounds like the city of Hopkins has already chosen its allegiance.