Hockey Goalies Throw Fists During Postgame Handshake Line!

There's nothing better than a good ol' hockey fight, but when it involves GOALIES? I mean, come on now!

The latest drama happened courtesy of our good friends in the KHL, also known as the Kontinental Hockey League, which consists of teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.

4 GOALIES ENDED UP THROWING DOWN

The now-viral footage shows two teams shaking hands during the postgame when suddenly both opposing goalies begin mouthing off at each other. After a minute or so, one of them grabs the other's jersey, with the other retaliating by slapping his hand and pushing him and then all hell breaks loose as both team's BACKUP goalies joined in as well!

Within seconds, one of the goalie's goes flying to the ice while teammates and the referees try separating the big-padded goalies.

Hey NHL, take note - this is what we need more of here in the States!

"NHL needs more intense dislike in its players," wrote one social media user on Twitter. "Hey NHL - this is what real entertainment looks like!" boasted another.

Other hockey fans tweeted about how much better the KHL is compared to what we have in the NHL, especially when it comes to fights.

As a sports fan and hockey fan myself, I may have to check out some of these overseas games - especially if you're going to have goalies throwing down during the mandatory postgame handshake that takes place after every single game. Talk about plenty of opportunities for some skirmishes!

I've always said there's no better way to handle a conflict than on the playing field (or ice). It's time to make sport fights great again!