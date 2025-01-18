Video: Penguins Goalie Makes Hockey History Before Leaping Into Bench

When it comes to hockey, there's nothing better than a goalie getting involved in some way.

Last night, Pittsburgh Penguins fans were treated to a historical moment when goalie Alex Nedeljkovic became the first hockey goalie ever to score a goal and an assist in a single game.

The best part was, however, when Alex immediately skated over and took the equivalent of a Steelers leap into the stands, only in this case - he did it into his own team's bench.

GOAL CAME FROM 180 FEET AWAY

Nedeljkovic's goal came with less than 3 minutes remaining in the third period, to seal the deal in a Penguins' 5-2 victory over the Sabres.

Surprisingly, there have been only 16 different goalies that have scored an empty netter throughout the NHL's history, for a total of 19. Former New Jersey Devils Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur leads all goalies with 3 different goals throughout his playing time.

This Penguins fan's video shows just how awesome Nedelijokovic's moment was last night - which, by the way, didn't even happen in Pittsburgh - yet, the Buffalo fans still loved it… because? Hockey.

"Started from just conversations with my dad in the car telling me, like, ‘Don’t just throw the puck around the boards every time you get it. Try to make a smart play with it, put it on guys’ tape. Don’t just do it; if you’re going to do it, at least try to do something with it.’ It’s really exciting right now," the Pittsburgh goalie told reporters afterward.

His goal was approximately 180 feet away when he launched the puck towards the Sabres' net.

And if all of that wasn't wild enough, how about this: Alex found out he was going to be last night's goalie just 48 hours earlier, when the team sent Tristan Jarry to the team's American Hockey League - the equivalent of baseball's minor leagues. Both goalies had been splitting time throughout this season.