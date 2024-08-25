High School Quarterback Dies After Brain Injury In Opening Night Game

A high school football player in Alabama died Saturday after suffering a brain injury in his team's home opener Friday night.

Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier received a blow to the head during the third quarter of his team's 30-22 win against Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama. He was airlifted by helicopter to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.

Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver told Fox News Digital Tellier died from his injuries Saturday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most important, a Christ follower," Oliver said.

"There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers' extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy."

Earlier Saturday, there was social media confusion about Tellier's health when a statement from Alabama Independent School Association Executive Director Michael McLendon was posted on the association's Facebook page. The initial statement, which went up before noon ET, indicated the school had been dealt a "tragic loss" regarding Tellier.

However, that post was deleted and replaced with a new statement that was posted around 1:20 p.m. ET that clarified Tellier had suffered a "tragic injury" and was in critical condition at the time. However, he died later that day.

McLendon added the school is "suspending" all school activities in the coming week.

"As a small school, Morgan Academy feels this tragedy even more deeply, and the Alabama Independent School Association is here to offer any support and resources to support them as they grieve," he said.

Tellier played both football and baseball for Morgan Academy. During his first year as the varsity starter as a sophomore in 2023, he threw for 1,228 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games. In baseball last spring, he hit .311 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Tellier's death comes just nine days after a fellow Alabama high school football player, 14-year-old New Brockton High School freshman Semaj Wilkins, died Aug. 15 after collapsing during a practice.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Digital.