Hoover High School Investigating Potential Abuse Of Players By Coaches, Includes Grinding On A Player's Head

One of the most prominent high school football programs in the State of Alabama is just more than two weeks away from taking the field, but is currently without its head coach and defensive coordinator due to an investigation into abuse.

According to WKRG's Simone Eli, Hoover head coach Drew Gilmer and defensive coordinator Adam Helms were allegedly placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, as Superintendent Kevin Maddox investigates a report of potential abuse from both coaches.

In a video that you can find here, WKRG was able to obtain footage that seems to show defensive coordinator Adam Helms thrusting his hips in the face of a player while he laid on the ground following a drill in practice. In reality, the coach was humping the high school player's face, while footage of the practice was taken by the video software ‘Hudl’ from above.

Another clip shows head coach Drew Gilmer seemingly rushing after a player following a drill, running into him, pushing him down, while at the same time ripping off his helmet in the process.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are top priorities," Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddux said in a statement. "We are taking this matter seriously and working diligently to resolve it promptly and fairly."

Video of the incident has been floating around on social media throughout the day, as this one shows the video that WKRG reports is Drew Gilmer seemingly thrusting his hips in the face of a player.

Also in the release, the Superintendent made it clear that "parents, students and staff will be informed of any significant developments as the investigation progresses."

If you were wondering why the high school might sound familiar, it's because Hoover was at the center of an MTV documentary style show called ‘Two-A-Days’, which centered around the life of young high school athletes and former head coach Rush Propst.

This is the first season for head coach Drew Gilmer at Hoover, after leading Clay-Chalkville for the previous eight seasons. Gilmer won a state championship in 2023, with his team going undefeated.

As for what comes next, it's up to the school superintendent and what may come from the investigation into the reported actions of these coaches. Hoover will open the season on August 24 in a national showcase game against Western, in the Borward County National showcase.

We'll see if both coaches are on the sidelines in a few weeks.