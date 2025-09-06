High School Football Game Canceled In Third Quarter Because Apparently This Isn't America Anymore

A high school football game in Nevada was called off in the third quarter Friday night because, apparently, we live in a socialist country.

I have no idea what that means or if it applies here, but I'm not sure that I've seen a softer move in my LIFE.

For those who weren't locked in on the big Bishop Gorman vs. Lone Peak game last night, a sideline fight broke out in the third quarter of a 35-14 route. When you see it, you'll most likely assume you've missed something, because nothing really happens. Frankly, you'll see way more action at around 11 p.m. at your local dive bar tonight.

Anyway, according to Nevada High School Football laws, if three or more players come off the bench to join a … "fight" … the game is immediately canceled. Right there on the spot. Donezo. Finished. Take your ball, and go home.

And that's what we got last night as the Gaels beat the piss out of Utah's Lone Peak:

This isn't the high school football I grew up with!

From The Las Vegas Review-Journal:

According to Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association rules, if more than three players leave the sidelines during an incident, the game is ruled a forfeit. The officials ruled that Lone Peak violated that and no one on the Gorman sideline went onto the field.

"You cannot have more than three players come off your sideline in the case of a fight. Once you do that, you automatically forfeit the game," Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. "We technically practice that. That sounds crazy but we have practiced that many times. I was kind of proud of the guys that when it was happening, coaches are taught to turn around and make sure kids don’t move off the sideline, which they didn’t."

I mean, what are we doing here? For those wondering, the history books will now show Bishop Gorman won this game … 2-0. Objectively, that's hilarious. Stupid, but hilarious.

Look, I had no idea these rules even existed in this country. I'm not thrilled about it, either. Let the boys play, blue! This is how you mold boys into men. When a fight breaks out, you run towards the action. You're either the hunted, or the hunter. You get your feet wet, protect the fellas, and grow a pair of nuts along the way.

I don't want my offensive lineman practicing … sitting down … during the week. I want them learning how to lead the way on a sweep to the right, and working in as many pancakes as possible.

Let's Make America Great Again, by first making High School Football Great Again!