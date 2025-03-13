7 People, Including 3 Teenagers, Arrested After Wild High School Basketball Brawl In Pennsylvania

An all-out melee broke out during the Meadville vs. Uniontown high school basketball game in western Pennsylvania this past Friday. Now, many involved in the incident have been arrested.

The insane incident popped off after a Uniontown player was hit with a technical foul late in the contest, which led some fans to walk onto the floor near Meadville's bench. Things were said, the shoving began, and all hell broke loose.

Parents were throwing punches both on the court and in the stands. One Unionville player chased down a fan and landed a vicious shove. Dozens and dozens of people inside the gym got a lick in at one point or another.

Both teams forfeited the game which meant neither moved on in the PIAA boys basketball state playoffs.

According to Trib Live, Meadville police officers arrested Reginald Grooms, 44, of Uniontown; Notorious Grooms, 18, of Uniontown; Malik Wilson, 25, of Meadville; Joseph Chabot, 37, of Meadville; and three 16-year-olds who were not named. Police said two of the teens were from Meadville and the other was from Uniontown.

Notorious Grooms, a player for Uniontown, Wilson, Chabot, and two of the juveniles are charged with disorderly conduct. Reginald Grooms and the third juvenile are charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

The local athletic association has laid out a list of requirements that each school must complete.

Each school must submit a plan of action by March 19 that details "what processes are in place to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future." Certain spectators identified by the schools are also banned from attending sporting events until June 2026.

Players and coaches on the current rosters must also complete educational courses related to sportsmanship.

Meadville was the District 10 champion and was just minutes away from winning the game, but now its season is over and players, coaches, and parents have serious problems to deal with.