Here's Why Drake Maye Could Be A Late-Round Steal In Your Fantasy Draft

For the first time in what seems like forever, the New England Patriots seem to have a viable option and quarterback.

That dude is Drake Maye, who, despite having no offensive linemen and a wide receiver room full of chumps, managed to throw over 2200 yards and throw for 15 touchdowns while playing in just 12 games .

All things considered, that’s a solid year in that horrific offense, and with an improved team culture and personnel around him, he could be a dude that wins you games in your fantasy league.

Here are three reasons why he could be the biggest steal of your draft.

1. His WRs Are Leaps And Bounds Better

It wouldn’t take a lot for the Patriots to improve their receiving depth chart last year - they could have hired me and things would be better. As such, they went and signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract to finally get a true WR1.

His alpha-esque presence on the field opens up rooms for slot man DeMario Douglas and whoever New England decides will fill in the other backup roles. That means more options for Maye, and likely more points.

2. His Offensive Line Is No Longer A Liability

Maye was sacked 34 times last year despite only starting 12 games. It felt like every time Maye dropped back last year, there were immediately two defenders in his face. That won’t be the case this year with Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, and Garrett Bradberry anchoring things.

Not only does this give him more time in the pocket to find receivers, it will allow him to wait for running lanes to open up. His dual-threat capabilities should be much more impactful this year, especially in short-yardage situations at the goal line.

3. Mike Vrabel

The man that gets in the middle of practice fights is already starting to win Maye’s approval. He said that the intensity he sees in those situations (and pretty much every other aspect of his coaching approach) is something he wants to see more of.

"...For mentality, I like it," quarterback Drake Maye said after a skirmish broke out in a joint practice with the Commanders. "I think that's what you want."

Vrabel will know how to maximize Maye and put him in favorable situations.

If that aggressiveness bleeds over into Maye’s actions on Sundays, this dude is going to be a handful for opposing defenses, and your buddy’s fantasy team.

Maye isn’t a first-round guy yet, but he is a player you want on your radar. And if he’s open in the middle rounds, you would be wise to take him.

