Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Breaks Up Another Fight During Heated Joint Practice - And Fans Love It

Vrabel has shown more fight in two practices than the PAtriots did over the past three seasons.

I think Mike Vrabel should just break out his pads at this rate.

The New England Patriots (my favorite NFL team) signed their former Super Bowl -winning linebacker to lead a team that has had a combined 16 wins in the past three seasons.

The plan was to have him bring intensity, energy, and a winning mentality to a team that lacked all three. (Trust me, it was painful to watch after winning the Super Bowl every other year. But I digress).

So far, everything seems to be going according to plan.

Last week , Vrabel got involved in a scrum at a joint practice between the Patriots and Washington Commanders , and he did so with no regard to his personal safety. For his trouble, he got a significant scratch on his cheek.

He must have really enjoyed the thrill of getting back in the middle of a scrum, because he did it again on Thursday.

This time, the Patriots were facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, but the constant was that Vrabel was right in the middle of a fight, doing his best to break it up.

I think I need a brick wall, because that kind of loyalty gets me amped up and ready to turn Sunday afternoons into winning time.

New England has stayed down on the mat for most of the past three years and not shown many signs of wanting to fight against the teams that have beaten them to a pulp. But when the coach is willing to literally get in the middle of a fight without protection, you know that’s going to get buy in from more than just the quarterback.

"But for mentality, I like it," quarterback Drake Maye said after the Commanders skirmish. "I think that's what you want. I mean, I almost got in there, but I think maybe another day, maybe. So, we'll see."

Fans are getting on board with Vrabel as well.

Vrabel is changing the tone in New England. That should lead to nothing but good things come Week 1.

As Tom Brady would say, "Let’s gooooo!"