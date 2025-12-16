Prison Yard President's List: Ex-NFL WR Henry Ruggs Graduates Alabama With Perfect 4.0 GPA, While Behind Bars

Former Raiders killer Henry Ruggs III bags Alabama degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

PublishedUpdated

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III, who is currently serving time for his role in a fatal DUI crash, somehow managed to snag a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, all while locked up in a Nevada prison, serving up to 10 years stemming from the fatal crash in 2021.

RELATED: Henry Ruggs Is Training, From Prison, For NFL Comeback

The 26-year-old completed his coursework entirely online and, in a frankly shocking update, scored a perfect 4.0 GPA in his final semester, which earned him a spot on the President's List. 

Ruggs even appeared on the program for the Fall Convocation of the 195th Commencement of the University of Alabama, held on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum, which formally listed his bachelor’s degree in Human Environmental Sciences.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs waits in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2023, for sentencing in a fatal drunk driving crash. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Not A Victory Lap…

Ruggs, the former first-round speedster, bolted from Tuscaloosa early after three highly productive seasons, tallying 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. That notable speed made him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But in November 2021, Ruggs' life came to a screeching halt.

While driving drunk and recklessly, Ruggs slammed his Corvette into another vehicle at over 150 mph, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. 

Ruggs later pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, receiving his sentence in August 2023.

LAS VEGAS - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on November 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

While some are scrambling to frame the degree as a sign of rehabilitation, it remains a bizarre footnote next to the devastating and irreversible consequences of Ruggs' actions. 

Ruggs remains eligible for parole in August 2026.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's thoughts on cinema, food, and SPORTS changed the lives of folks around the globe, baptizing them in the name of OutKick. Speaking sweet truth. 

All Glory to God (follow @alejandroaveela on X)