Prison Yard President's List: Ex-NFL WR Henry Ruggs Graduates Alabama With Perfect 4.0 GPA, While Behind Bars

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III, who is currently serving time for his role in a fatal DUI crash, somehow managed to snag a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, all while locked up in a Nevada prison, serving up to 10 years stemming from the fatal crash in 2021.

The 26-year-old completed his coursework entirely online and, in a frankly shocking update, scored a perfect 4.0 GPA in his final semester, which earned him a spot on the President's List.

Ruggs even appeared on the program for the Fall Convocation of the 195th Commencement of the University of Alabama, held on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum, which formally listed his bachelor’s degree in Human Environmental Sciences.

Not A Victory Lap…

Ruggs, the former first-round speedster, bolted from Tuscaloosa early after three highly productive seasons, tallying 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. That notable speed made him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But in November 2021, Ruggs' life came to a screeching halt.

While driving drunk and recklessly, Ruggs slammed his Corvette into another vehicle at over 150 mph, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs later pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, receiving his sentence in August 2023.

While some are scrambling to frame the degree as a sign of rehabilitation, it remains a bizarre footnote next to the devastating and irreversible consequences of Ruggs' actions.

Ruggs remains eligible for parole in August 2026.

