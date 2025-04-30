Henry Ruggs Is Training, From Prison, For NFL Comeback

Henry Ruggs III, a former NFL wideout, is plotting a comeback despite serving a prison sentence of more than three years for a fatal DUI crash in November 2021. Driving his Corvette at 156 mph with a blood alcohol level of 0.16%, he caused the devastating crash.

From prison, Ruggs hopes to return to the NFL after being freed. At 26, roughly 20 months into his incarceration, he’s keeping himself in playing shape.

But it's not necessarily a comeback story worth cheering for, as many fans question whether he should ever be allowed to play football again.

Former Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs shed light on Ruggs’ status on "The Pivot Podcast."

"Keeping up with him and hearing him talk, it brings me spirits, because he’s always positive," Jacobs shared.

"He’s positive about everything. He’s training. They let him train and things like that, so I’m like, ‘When you come out, man, I don’t know if you will get a chance.’"

On November 2, 2021, Ruggs killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor, her dog, and caused serious injury to himself and his girlfriend. Surprisingly, Jacobs said teams could possibly give Ruggs a chance, despite serious flags.

"I’ve been talking to some people for him," Jacobs added.

"They’ve been saying a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance. I’m like, ‘When you get that chance, man, you better not ever — don’t look back, and prove to yourself and prove to everybody that one decision don’t define you and who you are as a man.’"

Jacobs also admitted to being invited to Ruggs' night out at Top Golf, which preceded the fatal crash. The running back did not attend.

"And then when I start finding out more about the story and about how they were supposed to be racing, I’m like, ‘Who was he with?’ But he was with his family."

Ruggs III, drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders 12th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, showed promise with 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns in 20 games. In his second year, Ruggs derailed his career with his mistakes.

(Will Henry Ruggs ever get another shot in the NFL?)

