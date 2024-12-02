Chiefs' Harrison Butker Is Now The Most Accurate Kicker Ever - Even though He Hasn't Played In A Month

Do you ever wish you could just go on a long vacation and then find out that you're the best in your field - without having to do a darn thing? Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker experienced that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this past week.

Now, to be clear, Butker hasn’t exactly been on "vacation." In the middle of November, he was placed on injured reserve so he could get knee surgery. Not exactly the most relaxing of circumstances.

Regardless, he hasn’t been on the field for the Chiefs’ past three games and probably won’t be back for another two games . Even so, he’s climbed to the top of an important list for kickers.

Heading into yesterday’s action, Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro and Baltimore Ravens kicker Jusitn Tucker were the only two guys better at making field goals in NFL history than Butker. Their respective kicking percentages heading into the day were:

1. Pineiro: 89.74%

2. Tucker: 89.37%

3. Butker: 89.21%

However, two misses in the first half for Pineiro dropped him down to third on the list, and Tucker took the top spot. But then Tucker himself shanked two kicks in extremely uncharacteristic fashion. So when the games were all said and done, this is how the "Most accurate kicker" standings stood:

1. Butker: 89.21%

2. Tucker: 89.03%

3. Pineiro: 88.52%

So not only did three different kickers hold the heavyweight belt at some point, but the guy who holds it as of right now hasn’t even played in three weeks and will probably have been out of action for at least a month-plus.

Imagine being so good at something that you’re better than everyone else even when you’re not working on your craft. Some guys have all the talent.