I Can't Believe I'm Saying This: Justin Tucker Is Now A Liability For The Ravens

What in the world is wrong with Justin Tucker?

There was a time when I would literally have bet my life on the Baltimore Ravens kicker converting a field goal from just about anywhere. The guy still holds the record for longest field goal ever made ( a 66-yarder in 2021 ) and could make everything closer than that with his eyes closed.

But he has completely fallen off the rails.

Last month , I wrote about a horrifically bad performance Tucker had against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he basically cost them the game with several missed kicks. Somehow, he managed to match that horrific performance in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Tucker missed an extra point, as well as a 47-yarder and a 53-yarder. All of a sudden, the 35-year-old looks mortal, when for his whole 13-year career he’s been nothing short of automatic.

I mean this is just awful. If you’ve ever wanted to see how "the yips" can affect kickers, this is it. If you do the math on how many points he cost his team (seven), that’s the difference between a win and a loss ( the Eagles won 24-19 ).

After the game, Tucker was distraught about the role he played in the loss.

Everyone falls off eventually, but I wouldn’t give up on Tucker yet. You could see the pain in his eye about how his struggles are affecting the team. He’s a competitor, and I feel like he’ll course-correct soon enough - which is more than OutKick's Joe Kinsey could say.

The Ravens are certainly hoping he will find his groove again - and fast.