Fans Compare Justin Tucker To Mike Tyson - For All The Wrong Reasons

There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes, and Justin Tucker converting field goals. At least, that’s how it used to be.

The first two aren’t changing, because we haven’t found the Fountain of Youth, and taxes aren’t going away anytime soon (big sad). Now, it seems that the Baltimore Ravens kicker is not a guaranteed lock to drill field goals from insane distances - or regular ones, for that matter.

Remember, this guy is not only the most accurate kicker ever (he has converted 89.7% of all his kicks), and has converted the longest field goal in NFL history - a 66-yard bomb against the Detroit Lions in 2021.

But it would seem that time is catching up with the 34-year-old, and in one of the worst contexts possible, no less.

The Ravens have a fierce - and I mean, fierce - rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Birds traveled to the Steel City to renew said rivalry. With Pittsburgh holding a 3-0 lead, Tucker had a chance to notch three points to tie the game with a 47-yard attempt. This is a layup for a guy like him.

At least, it used to be.

He hooked it wide left.

Just a few minutes of game time later, he missed again from 50-yards. With that miss, he again made history - as the only Ravens kicker to miss twice in the first quarter .

Even when he’s crapping the bed, he’s doing so in historic fashion. I guess that’s a positive?

Fans from everywhere lit up Tucker for an uncharacteristically bad performance, and even compared him to Mike Tyson - for all the wrong reasons.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, on the other hand, had a great first half, going three for three. But even if Tucker loses the kicking battle, I think he’ll be happy if Baltimore can leave with a win.