Hard Knocks Premiers And Patriots Attention Whore Mack Hollins Must Be Livid He No Longer Plays For Bills

Mack Hollins is in his first season with New England.

When Hard Knocks premieres just hours from now, it’ll be a race to see what appears within our social media feeds first: Liev Schreiber’s unmistakable voice, or Patriots receiver Mack Hollins doing something, anything.

Schreiber’s vocals are an August staple, as synonymous with Hard Knocks as cutaways of sprinklers watering practice fields and rookies poorly singing and dancing in front of their teammates and coaches. Hollins is equally or more synonymous with attention. He craves it.

Tonight, they go head-to-head. Maybe. Probably.

This summer’s Hard Knocks is following the Buffalo Bills – a team that employed Hollins during the 2024 campaign. Now, he’s with division rival New England and he must be livid.

That means, much to his dismay, there’s no HBO Max storyline for Mr. Hollins.

Hollins’ attention-seeking ways make Jimmy Fallon appear shy. New England’s wideout flocks to cameras and microphones with the same urgency as a TikToker does Target’s Stanley aisle.

Case in point, Hollins walks into games barefoot. No socks, no shoes. Barefoot. Even during snowy Sundays in Buffalo. He’s been doing so for years and has explained that it’s been great for him health-wise and suggested everyone should be barefoot, not just him. Naturally, when he does so, cameras are there for every barefooted step of the way. One can’t simply walk around barefoot in public places without it being documented.

Did I mention that he’s walked into NFL locker rooms (cameras rolling) dressed as Fred Flintstone, a scientist and Animal from The Muppets?

Mack Hollins Does Not Hide From Attention, Missed Hard Knocks By A Year

Hard Knocks would’ve loved him, stank foot and all.

Lest you think Hollins’ naked tootsies were never meant for the spotlight, consider that he sells "Free the Feet" gear online and his Instagram profile picture just so happens to include his bare feet.

Thankfully, Schreiber’s nose has been spared!

But one’s feet can only take them so far. Likely recognizing as much and thirsting for clicks, Hollins on Monday conducted his post-practice interview sessions with the media in a custom-made shirt that looked like something the Ultimate Warrior would have draped over his biceps. Is it just a coincidence that Hollins’ attention grab clocked in just over 24 hours prior to the Hard Knocks season debut?

Of course not.

This guy wants the spotlight more than he does the football. Don’t take my word for it, just check the stats: 155 catches across eight NFL seasons.

No one would’ve enjoyed the preseason cameras more than Mack. Guess now is as good a time as ever to remind him it’s a Hard Knock life.

