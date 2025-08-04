New Patriots WR Rolls into Practice Rocking a Shirt Fresh from a Paper Shredder

Mack Hollins is an NFL player who could get mauled by a tiger and call it fashionable.

Mack Hollins is a new face in the New England Patriots' wide receivers room ... and the new midriff.

Hollins, who's been seen wearing ridiculous outfits in the past, made an impression at Patriots practice this week by showing up in a 'crop top' that looked like it was spit out from a paper shredder.

In the good old days, Hollins would have been hazed out of wearing the top ... such are the times we live in.

Hollins appeared before the media, looking questionable in his 'bespoke' top and without shoes, allowing his open toes to breathe.

Reporters asked Hollins about his fashion decision Monday, and the veteran WR attributed the cut-up shirt to a new method of 'helping' dry off moisture from his gloves.

Hollins previously caught some looks in January as part of the Buffalo Bills when he showed up to a playoff game in bare feet, wanting to make a statement that the cold conditions at Highmark Stadium didn't deter him.

The Patriots' wide receivers room got a shake-up this offseason, not just with Hollins' two-year deal to be a veteran presence but also to join Stefon Diggs, the longtime Pro Bowler seeking a new opportunity after a stint with the Bills.

"More than any time else in my career, the entire group has had a good camp of competing, making sure they know what to do, making plays when it comes their way," Hollins said at practice.

Last season with the Bills, Hollins tallied 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

"Versus a lot of times in my career, you got, you know, three guys that are like, ‘Oh, those are the guys.’ And everybody else is like, ‘Oh, they’re kind of bodies along the way.’ That’s not the thing here. It’s like, oh, everybody better come prepared every single morning, because you could get your job taken."

